BAINBRIDGE, Georgia – A Decatur County deputy was shot Saturday night according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. According to Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy, the incident happened in Brinson, along GA 310 near U.S. 84 around 8:30 p.m. WCTV reports that the deputy was assisting the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit when the suspect’s vehicle entered Decatur County.

The deputy was inside his vehicle when he was shot and sources indicate the deputy is listed in critical condition.

A Seminole County (GA) deputy was also wounded wounded while a Decatur County deputy was airlifted to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound under one of his arms.

One arrest has been made in connection to this shooting, but a BOLO has been released for Troy Arthur Phillips.

Authorities say that Phillips should be considered armed and dangerous.





Bio

Robert Johnson Robert Johnson is a 20 year veteran law enforcement officer currently working at a large metropolitan agency. His assignments have included narcotics, gangs and training. He joined Law Officer in 2017 as an Associate Editor.