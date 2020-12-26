ATKINS, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating a Christmas day homicide that left five people dead.

The lifeless bodies were discovered around 5 p.m. on Friday in the small town of Atkins, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones confirmed Saturday.

Deputies responded to a home for a possible homicide and discovered the horror.

Authorities did not reveal the original source of information prompting the response.

All the victims were female and included two adults and three juveniles. Their ages range from 8 to 50 years old, and all are believed to be related, KATV reported.

It’s unclear how they were killed, but Jones said some are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public,” Jones said at a press conference Saturday.

Authorities did not disclose suspect information.

#UPDATE: statement from the @PopeCountySO on a Christmas night homicide investigation in Atkins. 5 possible victims, all believed to be family members. More coming up tonight on @KARK4News and @FOX16News. pic.twitter.com/LLTcUXEsSr — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) December 26, 2020

The victims’ bodies have been sent to the state crime lab. No names have been released, KATV reported.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation was underway, the sheriff’s office said.

Atkins, a city of about 3,000 residents, is 66 miles northwest of Little Rock.