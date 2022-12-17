Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The incident began about 11 p.m. Wednesday with a vehicle pursuit involving a suspect identified as Jacob Cole Barnes, of Mountain View, fleeing from Stuttgart police. The car chase ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect bailed on foot, KATV reported.

Sgt. Donald Scoby, 45, is one of two Stuttgart police officers who went into foot pursuit of the suspect. As police chased Barnes, 31, he reportedly fired at the officers, fatally striking Scoby. The second officer was also struck. Fortunately, the round hit the officer’s soft body armor and the unnamed officer was not otherwise injured, police said, according to KARK.

Barnes subsequently entered a residence at 593 Rieger Road. The home was occupied by a woman who barricaded herself inside the residence.

Undated photo of Jacob Cole Barnes (Stone County Sheriff’s Department)

The Arkansas State Police SWAT team deployed to the location. The unnamed woman was rescued from the home shortly before 7:00 a.m. Thursday following the overnight ordeal.

Moments after the successful rescue, Barnes opened fire and a state police SWAT team member was hit. Police returned fire and Barnes was killed during the gun battle.

#Happeningnow We’re on the ground in Stuttgart where ASP Officals say the shooting incident happened. Multiple officers are on the scene and we can see caution tape around a small portion of the area. We have the latest on @KARK4News and @FOX16News https://t.co/XO8dL5oRIm pic.twitter.com/KbxMHM69BD — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) December 15, 2022

The wounded SWAT team member suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a Little Rock hospital, according to KATV.

NEW: The City of Stuttgart has released a photo of Sgt. Donald Scoby, 45, who was shot and killed during a foot pursuit on Wednesday night. #arnews pic.twitter.com/cO9JERLQcW — Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) December 15, 2022

The deceased sergeant’s body was escorted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab by the Arkansas State Police.

Body of Sgt. Donald Scoby being escorted to Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/TbXpxFfw1E pic.twitter.com/6xa5w4VsM8 — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) December 15, 2022

Scoby was the Stuttgart Police Department 2019 Officer of the Year and a four-year veteran of the agency. Madison Lawson organized a GoFundMe account for his widow, Amanda Scoby.

Lawson provided the following tribute to Scoby:

“Donald Mark Scoby, better known as ‘Scooby’ to everyone that knew him, was killed in the line of duty on December 14, 2022.

“Scooby was a patrol sergeant with the Stuttgart Police Department. He was hired with SPD in July 2018. He was respected by his community and served with honor. He is also a U.S. Veteran who served two deployments for his country.

“Scooby by leaves behind his wife Amanda, of 16 years, four children, Rebecca, Sarah, Dylan, Hailey; and one grandson, Brentley.”

