NEW YORK – A large number of New York City workers who were terminated for refusing to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates are eager to file a lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams over his decision to exempt local pro athletes and performers, lawyers said Thursday.

“This morning alone we have received over 100 different calls asking for our help,” Staten Island lawyer Louis Gelormino said, according to the New York Post.

Adams exempted the city’s athletes and performers from NYC’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Thursday following weeks of pressure after it kept Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving from playing in home games. It was also expected to block some high profile baseball players from taking the field next month. A few sports analysts believe baseball is the real reason the mayor created the exemption.

Gelormino is not the only lawyer receiving calls from upset former NYC employees. Long Island attorney James Mermigis — dubbed the “anti-shutdown lawyer” for filing pandemic-related suits — has fielded calls as well.

“I already got five calls this morning from private-sector employees that were let go because of the mandate and they want to sue the city,” Mermigis said. “I’m going to have them in my office over the weekend.”

Mermigis already represents 41 NYPD officers who are appealing denials for a religious exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate. He said they plan to sue if the exemptions are not granted, the Post reported.

“We are going to allow the $50 million-per-year-salary athletes play on their sports team, but what does the city need more: a healthy Yankee team or a healthy police department?” he said.

It’s “another slap in the face to regular New Yorkers who just want to earn a living,” Mermigis said in regards to Adams’ announcement on Thursday.

“My partner, Mark Fonte, and I will aggressively be pursuing any legal action available in order to best represent our clients,” he said.

“We are in the process of deciding what’s the best avenue.”

