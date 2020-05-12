HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot on Mother’s Day when men from two families in Texas started firing in the culmination of what police believe was an ongoing feud.

One man armed with a handgun and another armed with a shotgun exchanged gunfire and “ended up striking a number of individuals,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Joe Ambriz told reporters late Sunday, NBC News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the men shooting one another, four female victim’s received gunshot wounds, one of whom is 5-years-old, Ambriz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

All six people were taken to area hospitals. The injuries are classified as non-life threatening, according to reports.

Earlier in the night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that deputies were responding to the scene where “members from two families possibly opened fire on one another” at about 9:15 p.m.

Ambriz later said that preliminary investigation indicates the violence likely stemmed from “an ongoing dispute between two neighbors.”