HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Texas gunman was tracked down and arrested Thursday evening following an hourslong standoff. He was wanted in the shooting of three law enforcement officers within a 24-hour span, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Terran Green, 34, is a convicted felon who failed to appear in court in May after being released on bail in April for an aggravated assault and weapons case. He was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Thursday following a hourslong standoff after barricading himself inside a home located in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a press conference, Fox News Digital reported.

Authorities issued a Blue Alert Wednesday night for Green after he reportedly shot Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson, 29, during a traffic stop.

Anderson suffered two gunshot wounds in the upper torso and is recovering after a “successful overnight surgery,” Gonzalez said.

The sheriff’s office launched a massive search Wednesday night for Green. He was “bouncing around” the area for close to 24 hours before law enforcement personnel caught up to him at a home in the Sunset Ridge West neighborhood.

Green barricaded himself inside the residence and is accused of shooting two additional law enforcement officers sometime before 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening. The wounded personnel have since been identified as another Harris County deputy and a U.S. Marshal.

In a social media post, the sheriff said the two wounded officers are in good condition at Kingwood Hospital after being struck once, describing their injuries as “likely grazed wounds.”

Finally, after unsuccessfully negotiating with the gunman for several hours, tactical personnel deployed smoke into the home and made entry, ultimately capturing Green.

The house where Green was located reportedly belonged to a friend or mutual connection. Other people present at the home were “safely removed” before officers made entry and took the gunman into custody, Gonzalez said.

During the past 24 hours since Anderson was shot, the community has had “heavy hearts,” the sheriff said. However, there is a sense of relief the manhunt and subsequent standoff ended without loss of life.

Gonzalez praised the SWAT teams from the sheriff’s office and the Houston Police Department, negotiators, and all public safety partners for their “professionalism, commitment, dedication and restraint” while working to locate and arrest Green.

“We focused on getting the job done, and we did that,” Gonzalez said.

In April, Green was released from jail on $55,000 bond for being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault involving a family member, according to FOX 26 Houston. During the crime for which he’s been charged, Green reportedly pointed a firearm at his girlfriend and said, “I’m going to end you.”

The case went to warrant and he’s been wanted since May after failing to appear in court, Fox reported.

Overall, Green has been incarcerated in prison on three separate occasions involving five prior felony convictions.