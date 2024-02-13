Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas announced the death of Deputy Ronald Bates as a result of a traffic collision on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. in Midtown, which is southwest of downtown, ABC 13 News reported.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it’s a tough loss for the agency, while referring to the law enforcement veteran as an excellent man in so many different roles.

“(Bates was) a man that was very much loved and respected by all. Just everybody was reminiscing about different conversations. They say he was a great father, a great husband, and a great mentor, a great friend,” Gonzalez said. “We’re united as a family to try to surround his immediate family with a lot of love and support as best we can – as we grieve also.”

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Deputy Ronald Bates, 62, of the @HCSOTexas, who was tragically killed in a car crash last night. Deputy Bates had just completed his work shift. A 31-yr-veteran of our agency, Deputy Bates was a loving husband, father,

The Officer Down Memorial Page provided the following details:

“Deputy Sheriff (Ronald) Bates was killed in a vehicle crash while en route to the Harris County jail at 10:00 p.m.

“After finishing an overtime assignment, Deputy Bates was traveling on Travis Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree near Richmond Avenue in Houston. He was transported to the Ben Taub Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Deputy Bates had served with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years. He is survived by his wife and two children.”

Gonzalez said Bates touched many people’s hearts during his lengthy his career.

“We ask for prayers for his family. For the family of Deputy Bates. He was a great man and loved by many. He’s going to be missed. He definitely left a mark on this agency, and we’re going to do everything we can to support the family, as they go through their grieving process,” Gonzalez said.