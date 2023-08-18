Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TOMBALL, Texas – A man in Texas is accused of beating his wife’s lover to death in a rage of anger and revenge before wrapping the dead man’s body in plastic and hiding the corpse on his property, all with the assistance of his cheating wife, according to reports.

Narciso Banos, 49, and his wife Francisca Salazar Carrizales, 42, were arrested and charged in the deadly beating of an employee, 32-year-old Francisco Antonio Serrano Romero. The wife and employee were allegedly having an affair that was uncovered by the husband.

The homicide was discovered last Saturday when Romero’s wife requested a welfare check at the Banos’ property in the City of Tomball, ABC 13 reported.

Narciso Banos ( Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded and searched the property. They discovered a body wrapped in black plastic and secured with electrical tape inside a “detached structure” that was used as an office.

“Romero had been reported missing by a family member and was last known to be at [Banos’] address,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to locating the body, deputies also found cleaning products containing bleach along with a mop and bucket nearby, reported ABC 13.

Francisca Salazar Carrizales ( Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Banos and his wife were apparently not home when deputies were searching for the missing man, but arrived at their property during the investigation. The husband told deputies, “I’m the one you’re looking for,” as he also confirmed the recovered body was in fact Romero.

Both Banos and Carrizales were arrested and face charges that include murder, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence of a human corpse.

Deputies discovered Francisco Serrano Romero dead inside an office at the couple’s property. ( Univision)

The slain man’s wife, Ashley Gomez, told law enforcement authorities her husband called to say he was going to spend the night at his boss, Banos’, house and go to work from there. However, he sounded injured during the call and did not pick up when Gomez tried to call back.

At some point early in the investigation, Banos reportedly admitted to pistol-whipping Romero when he learned the man was having an affair with his wife, but then said the man left his property and didn’t know where he went, the New York Post reported.

Francisco Serrano Romero and his wife, Ashley Gomez, who asked deputies to conduct a welfare check. ( KTRK)

In a subsequent interview with deputies, Banos acknowledged beating Romero in the head, face and body with a rifle and the grip of a handgun. He and his wife enveloped Romero’s body in a black plastic bag and placed him in the office building on their property while they ran errands. The man was dead when they later returned.

Romero’s body was discovered at the couple’s property last weekend. ( KHOU 11)

Both Banos and Carrizales were booked in jail. His bond was set at $600,000 while hers was set at $500,000.

