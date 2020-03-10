PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – A federal prosecutor in California killed his wife of four months before turning the gun on himself, according to reports.

The parents of Tamara Delgado, 45, asked deputies to conduct a welfare check Sunday, CBS 13 Sacramento reported.

As a result, the woman was found dead along with her husband, Timothy Delgado, 43.

“We believe that Mr. Delgado fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The Delgados lived in Granite Bay, 25 miles north of Sacramento. Her Facebook page says they married in November.

Delgado was a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento. He worked on weapon and narcotic cases, Fox News reported.

He was also a California state prosecutor and a lawyer in the Navy, according to records.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office offered the following statement:

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California was notified on Sunday, March 8, 2020, of the death of Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Delgado and his wife. We were informed that Mr. Delgado and his wife were found deceased in their home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with the assistance of FBI, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.”

A friend told CBS 13 that Tamara Delgado was a loving mother to a daughter and a young son.

“My tears are for Tamara and losing her. My tears are for the situation,” the friend said. “But mostly my tears are for her son because I know him so well.”