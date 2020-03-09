RENO, Nev. – Four people, including two juveniles, were found dead in a Reno, Nevada, home Wednesday in what police said was a murder-suicide.

Police discovered the bodies of four people who are thought to be related at about 11 a.m. Officers went to the home after family and friends reported not having seen the married couple and their two children for several days, KRNV reported.

Joan Huber, 53, fatally shot her husband, Adam Huber, 50, and then their two teenagers before killing herself sometime before Wednesday, police said in a statement, NBC News reported.

Two of the dead are said to be juveniles who attended Damonte Ranch High School.

“We don’t know what led up to this. We didn’t have prior calls or anything like that,” police Sgt. John Silver said, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal newspaper.

Police did not provide details about how or when the four died or whether a weapon was found.

The deaths appear to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community, police said in a statement.

The home on Canyon Country Court is in the southern part of Reno.

Moments after Reno police put out a press release on the suspected murder-suicide, the Washoe County School District released a note of condolences to families at Damonte Ranch High School.

WCSD said in the statement that “two of our students died following a domestic situation in their home,” according to KRNV.