ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama is deeply grieving after reporting that a deputy shot and killed his dispatcher girlfriend in Orange Beach before turning the gun on himself.

The Sheriff’s Office announced the deaths of their dispatcher Alexis White and their deputy Kenneth Booth Jr. in the murder-suicide, which took place about 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 24000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard, reported WEAR-TV.

“An apparent argument seemingly escalated to a point where Kenneth Booth, a Cullman County Deputy, drew a weapon and killed the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “The victim was also an employee of the Sheriff’s Office and the two were involved in a dating relationship. Booth then turned the weapon on himself, taking his life.”

