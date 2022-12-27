Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Thornton, Colorado – A man shot and killed his wife then killed himself on Christmas morning at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

In a news release, Thornton Police confirmed that the two adults found dead at the scene were a married couple who were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation.

CBS News reports that the Adams County Coroner’s Officer would confirm the identities of the deceased at a later time.

Police said that “the Adams County Sheriff’s Department Hazardous Material Unit is currently investigating suspicious devices found at the scene,” and that police are interviewing witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

Three “incendiary devices” had been found at the scene. “They were rendered safe and collected with the help of the Adams County Hazardous Material Unit,” the Thornton Police Department said.

The man threw three pipe bomb-like devices through a window of the hall, according to CBS Colorado. The bombs did not detonate, however, and only caused a small fire, CBS Colorado reported, adding that only one person was inside at the time and they were unharmed.

According to police, there are “no further concerns for the safety of the Thornton community.”

