RIFLE, Colo. – The oldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was taken into custody on Tuesday for a string of theft-related cases, according to authorities.

Tyler Boebert, 18, faces 22 criminal charges, including five felonies, following a string of thefts in Colorado. The Rifle Police Department provided the following details in a news release on social media:

On February 27, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Rifle Police Department arrested Tyler Jay Boebert, 18. The arrest comes after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle. Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses. This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

The Republican congresswoman’s son was part of a group of teenagers involved in a slew of vehicle break-ins and property theft in his mother’s district, according to prosecutors.

Tyler appeared in court with three co-defendants on Wednesday afternoon wearing a striped white and black jail uniform. A judge in the case ruled that no images be taken of the hearing, the Daily Mail reported.

Earlier in the day, Rep Boebert said her son will “take responsibility for his actions” and “should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

