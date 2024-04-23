Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AURORA, Colo. – A transgender registered sex offender is accused of trying to snatch a young child from a Colorado elementary school last week, according to reports.

Solomon Galligan, 33, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested after coming onto a field where children were playing at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora on Friday afternoon, 9News reported.

Surveillance video captured Galligan approaching the students and grabbing a child before losing his grip and tripping over a blanket he was carrying, according to a police report. The surrounding kids quickly scattered while yelling, “Stranger danger.”

The victim-child who was grabbed by Galligan told police the man had white powder smeared on his face and smelled of alcohol.

Despite Galligan fleeing the scene, officers were able to locate him at a nearby Walgreens, where he was taken into custody.

Galligan was booked at the Aurora Jail and charged with one count of attempted kidnapping. His bail was set at $25,000 and he is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.

The alleged perpetrator, who is identified as male in the arrest affidavit, shared news of his transition on Facebook back in 2011, according to the New York Post.

“So im starting my hormone shots and i relly cant wait im on my hormone pills ive been on them for almost 4 months i wake up all depressed and crying but in the end its gonna be totally worth it you know what io mean im really excited my measurements are already changing and im super thrilled,” he wrote.

In that same year, Galligan was convicted of “non-consent sexual contact” and placed on the sex offender registry, according to his latest arrest affidavit.

Details regarding his 2011 arrest weren’t immediately clear.