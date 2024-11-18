Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A pair of carjacking suspects in Colorado led law enforcement authorities on a wild chase that ended in a ball of fire. The duo was rescued by deputies from the burning wreckage and will live to see their day in court.

The suspects were identified by officials on Thursday as Michael Howell-McGlynn, 19, and Kristine Elisabeth Romero, 19, who were both arrested after being pulled from from a burning 2015 Subaru Forrester. The vehicle had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking, according to authorities, reported the New York Post.

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen SUV idling in a parking lot in Berthoud just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning. They attempted to detain the occupants, but the vehicle sped away and a vehicle pursuit ensued topping speeds of 100 mph, according to LCSO.

At one point in the wild chase, the suspects slowed down at an intersection when deputies tried to disable the SUV by ramming it. The Subaru struck a curb then a tree and burst into flames.

Deputies were able to rescue Howell-McGlynn and Romero from the automobile, and subsequently placed them under arrest. They also seized a rifle from the burning wreck.

Both suspects were transported to the hospital and treated for unspecified injuries. Once they were medically cleared, they booked at the Larimer County Jail.

“This driver’s reckless behavior shows a disturbing disregard for the safety of others,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said. “Our deputies will continue to protect this community and apprehend dangerous criminals who threaten lives and property in Northern Colorado.”

Howell-McGlynn was identified as the driver of the stolen SUV. He was also charged with reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, and vehicular eluding resulting in bodily injury to another, the the New York Post reported.

Romero faces charges that include conspiracy to commit a class 4 felony — reserved for crimes of violence or extraordinary risk of harm — and for an outstanding warrant for assault on a peace officer.