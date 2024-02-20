Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The man taken into custody and believed to be responsible for the double homicide shooting inside a dorm at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs was a student who hails from Detroit, Fox News reported, citing school officials.

“On Monday morning, February 19, 2024, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department took a suspect into custody in connection to our investigation into the homicides on Friday, February 16, 2024, on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS),” the Colorado Springs Police Department posted on social media.

Members of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Unit located Nicholas Jordan in a vehicle just prior to 8 a.m. Police said he was taken into custody without incident. Jordan hails from Detroit, authorities said.

“Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” the post continued.

On Friday, Feb. 16, just before 6 a.m., university police received a call regarding shots fired from the Crestone House, a campus dormitory.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman dead inside. They both suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said.

The homicide victims were later identified as 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado, and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado.

CSPD released a photo of Montgomery at the request of her family.

The family of Celie Rain Montgomery has asked that we release this photo of her for media use. Celie is one of two people who were found dead last Friday morning in a dorm room on the campus of UCCS. Celie's death is being investigated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/bt6Wj2UzpU — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 20, 2024

Jordan was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. He was enrolled at the school at the time of the homicides, school officials confirmed with Fox News.

Details from the Coroner’s Office have not yet been released.