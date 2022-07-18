North Las Vegas officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – A police officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department killed his daughter before killing himself following a domestic dispute over the weekend. His wife and son also sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter but managed to escape, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the murder-suicide occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The first officers to arrive on scene found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, KCRG reported.

According to law enforcement authorities, the North Las Vegas officer and the woman were married and had two children. The couple became involved in an argument that turned violent. The man tried to shoot the woman, but a struggle ensued. During the confrontation their teenage son intervened, police said.

Fortunately, the woman and son were able to escape the residence with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They called for help once they were out of the home. Sadly, the suspect fatally shot his juvenile daughter before killing himself, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the deceased husband-suspect was an off-duty North Las Vegas police officer, according to KCRG.

The identification of the daughter and suspect will be released later by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

No further details were immediately available.