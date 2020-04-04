Hence, Koshlap was suspended from the Anne Arundel County Police Department that day, according to the Post. Moreover, the task force performed forensic analysis of the electronic devices seized from his residence and on Friday obtained warrants charging him with sexual solicitation of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography. As a result, he was taken into custody Friday and ordered held without bond, Anne Arundel police spokesman Marc Limansky said.
Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy J. Altomare said in the news release: “If someone wearing a badge betrays our oath of protection, we will do everything within our power to bring them to justice and make sure they never wear our uniform again. I am heart sick, physically ill, disgusted and enraged at the actions alleged in this case. I am also very proud of both our federal partners and our investigators who relentlessly investigated this case from the moment they learned about it.”