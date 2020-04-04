The Anne Arundel County officer was taken into custody Friday after allegedly seeking sex with a child on a pornographic website, his agency disclosed.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – An FBI task force arrested a Maryland police officer after their investigation revealed he sought to have a sexual encounter with an 8-year-old child.

A task force officer working undercover received a message from an unknown user in late February soliciting sex with a child, the police said. As a result, the FBI investigated and said they identified the user as Zachary S. Koshlap, 33, of Glen Burnie, Md., reported The Washington Post.

Koshlap currently works as a patrol officer for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He has been with the agency for six years, the organization said.

On March 23 detectives served a search warrant at Koshlap’s home. Investigators seized various electronic evidence. A law enforcement press release said Koshlap “admitted his involvement in the conversation regarding the eight-year-old child,” during an interview with authorities.