ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — In what was described as a surprise announcement last week, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said he will retire August 1 after two decades with the department.

Altomore’s retirement comes days after a use-of-force lawsuit was filed against three of the department’s officers stemming from a February 2019 traffic stop in Gambrills, Maryland, WUSA reported.

In an opinion column to the Capital Gazette, Altomare said his retirement has “nothing to do” with the 2019 case, but that he could no longer support “a future in which cops’ rights are stripped away and your officers are treated like the criminals.”

“I am not leaving because I want to,” Altomare wrote. “I am leaving because I will not be a part of a movement that endangers you or the people we are sworn to protect.”