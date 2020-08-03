ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — A Maryland police officer is facing burglary charges after his boss received information that he “may have stolen firearms and other property” from a home where his department was investigating a death.

Police said that Cpl. Jacob Miskill of the Anne Arundel County Police Department was arrested Friday and suspended without pay stemming from the late April incident. He is a five-year veteran of the department, Fox News reported.

“The actions of this individual are contrary to the sacred oath that we as Police Officers take to protect and serve our community and to uphold the laws of the state of Maryland,” Chief William Lowry said in a statement. “This Officer’s criminal actions tarnish the badge worn by every Anne Arundel County Police Officer and the actions are inexcusable.”