ATLANTA — The parents of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was killed on Saturday night when a group of people opened fire on a car that she was traveling in, sounded off on their daughter’s death during a press conference on Sunday, and noted the seemingly empty words of Black Lives Matter activists.

“Officers said they responded to a 911 call near University Avenue and I-75/I-85 around 9:50 p.m. [on Saturday],” WSB-TV reported. “The location of the shooting was in a parking lot across the street from the now burned-out Wendy’s, which has been occupied by demonstrators since Brooks’ death at the hands of an Atlanta police officer.”

Police said the 911 caller told them they were heading to Atlanta Medical Center with the victim. The child died at the hospital.

On Sunday night, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blasted protesters who had turned violent.

“You can’t blame this on a police officer. You can’t say this about criminal justice reform,” Bottoms said. “This is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an 8-year-old baby in the car, for what?”

Turner’s mother and father appeared with Bottoms during the press conference where they expressed their feelings over the tragedy.

LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT…

“They say black lives matter,” the father, Secoriya Williamson, said. “You killed your own. You killed your own this time. … They killed my baby because she crossed the barrier and made a U-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

“They didn’t give us time to make a U-turn,” the girl’s mother, Charmaine Turner said. “They started shooting at my car before we could even make a U-turn. Shooting my tires out, like why?”