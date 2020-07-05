Breaking news; A three-year-old girl was shot and killed.

Breaking news: A seven-year-old girl was shot and killed.

Breaking news: A three-year-old girl was shot and wounded.

Breaking news: A thirteen-year-old girl was shot and killed.

Breaking news: A one-year old boy was shot and killed.

Breaking news: A three-year od girl was shot and killed.

Breaking news: A ten-year-old girl was shot and killed.

These headlines were interspersed among those announcing 65 shot and 18 killed. The previous week was even better, 104 shot with 15 dead. Off the record, according to a Chicago Detective, upwards of a 150 people were actually shot in those four days. On May 31st, 18 people were killed in 24 hours in the City by The Lake.

Between May 30th and June 3rd, Chicago experienced 53 arsons committed by rioters, I mean protestors.

The Cook County Jail is keeping the inmates safe from the COVID-19 virus by releasing thousands of inmates at a time. Arrestees with new charges are simply allowed to sign their names and are released within 24 hours.

A record number of guns have been seized, yet those arrested with the guns are allowed freedom almost immediately. They don’t have time to get their bunks warm.

This year, sixteen Chicago Police Officers have been shot at with 4 being struck by gunfire. Chicago Police have also been bombarded with bottles, bricks, firebombs, feces and urine. Hundreds of police officers have been injured during the ‘peaceful protests’, while most officers worked 12-hour days with days off cancelled. Food and water were an afterthought as were bathrooms and protective gear. The Chicago Police were rewarded by their mayor with a public announcement that said, any member of the public that FEELS as though they were treated unfairly by any Chicago Police Officer should file a formal complaint. And here I thought the mayor would reward the police officers with a new contract seeing that their contract is three years expired.

BUT, all is good. There is a simple explanation for these insanely high numbers of shootings and murders in Chicago. Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist with the University of Missouri at Saint Louis states, “We’re currently in an unprecedented period of social unrest with respect to police brutality….”

He set me straight! I thought the shootings were related to weak leadership in the police department, sanctioned disrespect of the police by Chicago’s mayor, lack of family and related morals, including a very different set of values by a certain segment of Chicago’s population.

Cook County States’ Attorney Kimberly Foxx dismissing all charges against those rioters, I mean protestors, apparently does not affect police morale. Misdemeanors, and felonies, including resisting arrest and battery to a police officers are all being dismissed. This means that the police officer who took the brick to the face, the one with the broken arm, or the officers that was dragged from a skirmish line and beaten by the rioters, sorry, I meant protestors, will never have their day in court. But, if a bad police man swore at you or gave you a dirty look, lodge a formal complaint and Chicago’s mayor will see that they are punished.

I digress. Fourth of July, 2020.

Last year six people were killed and another 63 shot on the Fourth of July weekend. I’m afraid, you ain’t seen nothing yet. This Fourth of July lands on a Saturday within a heatwave. And, for added effects, it’s a full moon. I predict an unprecedent shooting/killing spree in the City of Chicago.

Hell! Let’s go for a record.

To all my brothers and sisters in blue, lock and load and protect one another. And as always, stay safe.

– Larry Casey

