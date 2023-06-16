Father charged with shooting and killing three young children, wounding mother

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Three young boys, all brothers, were shot and killed in Ohio on Thursday and their mother was also wounded. The father of the children was taken into custody and is facing murder charges, authorities said.

The boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, were shot at a residence in the 1900 block Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township. Their mother suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. The children’s father, identified as 32-year-old Chad Doerman, was arrested, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Law enforcement authorities initially received a call about 4:15 p.m. from a female screaming that “her babies had been shot.” Within minutes, a second 911 call was made by a passerby driving on the road who reported a female juvenile running down the road saying “her father was killing everyone,” authorities said.

Responding deputies arrived at the home on Laurel Lindale Road and found three small boys in the yard suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, they were pronounced dead at the scene, FOX 19 Cincinnati reported.

The boys’ 34-year-old mother was outside the home and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. She was taken to a hospital for treatment where officials also informed her that her boys did not survive the shooting.

Doerman was found sitting on a step outside the home as first responders arrived. He was detained without incident and taken to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed by detectives, according to FOX News.

Subsequent to the investigation, Doerman was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his sons. He was booked at the Clermont County Jail and was being held without bond. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday, reported The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Documents posted to the Clermont County Clerk of Courts office regarding the charges against Doerman are heavily redacted and do not reveal any additional details.