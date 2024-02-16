Man charged with brutal murder filmed victim in bloodied condition, police say

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after a 43-year-old male was found dead near a business in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities..

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Everett Ellis. The victim, Robert Khattar, 43, was found near a Sherwin-Williams store in the area of Plaza Place Wednesday morning, WMBF reported.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard with the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the homeless man sustained blunt force trauma, “chopping injuries” to his face, and died Tuesday night.

Khattar was reportedly sleeping along Plaza Place when the deadly assault occurred.

During the homicide investigation, police discovered a video showing Ellis filming himself with Khattar who “appeared to be covered in blood but responsive,” reported WMBF, citing an arrest affidavit. The accused killer also carried a large unspecified object that was found at the scene with blood on it.

Ellis was arrested Wednesday and denied bond during a hearing before a municipal court judge on Thursday. He will have another bond hearing in circuit court at a later date.

Online records indicate that Ellis was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday following his bond hearing. He faces 30 years to life if convicted.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.