WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is facing a third-degree sexual abuse charge after officials say she groped a Windsor Heights police officer following a DUI arrest early Sunday morning.

Jameshia Nevills, 19, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of sexual abuse, DUI, and several traffic-related offenses, WHOTV reported.

According to a criminal complaint from the Windsor Heights Police Department, the officer observed Nevills driving recklessly and reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour prior to making a traffic stop.

Nevills did not have a driver’s license and the vehicle was not registered. The officer noted she smelled of an alcoholic beverage. Moreover, the woman reportedly admitted several times that she was very intoxicated. A container of soda and Crown Royal whiskey was also located in the center console during the investigation.

Following her arrest for DUI and during processing, Nevills reportedly grabbed an officer’s crotch “in a sexual manner against his will.” Furthermore, the complaint says she made prior comments to the officer about how she was attracted to him, according to WHOTV.

Nevills has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 25th.