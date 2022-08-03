New Orleans officer arrested for DUI after crashing police unit while on duty

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW ORLEANS – An officer with the New Orleans Police Department was arrested last week for DUI while on duty after crashing his marked unit into several vehicles.

Officer Denzel Millon was taken into custody around 4 a.m. on July 28 by NOPD Traffic Division after “striking multiple vehicles.” His blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, WTVY reported.

The series of collisions occurred in the Warehouse District near the intersection of St. Joseph and St. Peters streets.

Millon submitted to a breath test, which registered his BAC at .186 percent, more than twice the state’s limit of .08 to operate a motor vehicle legally. He was booked for DUI.

Supt. Shaun Ferguson acknowledged Millon’s arrest during a press conference on other matters Wednesday at NOPD headquarters and had to deflect criticism, according to WTVY.

“As is standard procedure, he’s reassigned, pending further investigation,” Ferguson said. “He was arrested, he has his right to due process, but he will be reassigned pending this investigation.”

Ferguson defended the agency, although they did not report the arrest to the public for the past six days.

“Unless you ask us, we don’t just run and tell you,” Ferguson said with a shrug. “We don’t have to report everything out like that. We’re not required to do that. Nevertheless, it’s not anything that we’re hiding, either. It’s just something that happened and now we’re telling you about it.”

Ferguson was essentially accused of lacking transparency following the officer’s arrest.

“I don’t agree with that,” he said. “We have not done that in the past. We have never done that. I’m not sure if you’re familiar with that, but we’ve never done that. But when asked, we acknowledge.”