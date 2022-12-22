Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

he Los Angeles Police Department were recently arrested on suspicion of DUI, the agency warned its personnel to “celebrate responsibly.”

LAPD brass wrote a bulletin to staff members informing them that half of the officers arrested had a blood-alcohol content level that was more than twice the legal limit. Moreover, several were involved in injury collisions, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The admonition comes amid serious concerns regarding heavy drinking by employees within the department.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, LAPD released the following statement in response:

“Over a short period of time leading up to the Holidays, the Los Angeles Police Department has seen an increase in alcohol related incidents resulting in arrest. The past weekend an all hands operation took place to craft messaging warning officers of the trend of Driving Under the Influence arrests and resources available to them. Our Behavioral Sciences clinicians have created additional training and employee meetings to prevent future incidents. Although alcohol resources and training are available to LAPD personnel, this does not take the place of criminal and administrative accountability processes that have been initiated and will be carried out.”

