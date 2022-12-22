LOS ANGELES – After seven officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were recently arrested on suspicion of DUI, the agency warned its personnel to “celebrate responsibly.”
LAPD brass wrote a bulletin to staff members informing them that half of the officers arrested had a blood-alcohol content level that was more than twice the legal limit. Moreover, several were involved in injury collisions, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The admonition comes amid serious concerns regarding heavy drinking by employees within the department.
