NEW ORLEANS – A police officer was found dead from a fatal gunshot wound in her New Orleans home Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police were called about 8:30 a.m. to the officer’s residence to conduct a welfare check. They made a distressing discovery when the found the woman dead from a gunshot wound. The department did not disclose details regarding the investigation. They referred to it as an “unclassified death,” WBRZ reported.

The officer was 36-years-old and a nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department.

“It is a bad day,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a brief news conference at the scene. “And I just ask that you keep our officers, and this community, and this family in your prayers. We will continue to give our support to the family and especially to our officers as they are going through this grieving moment.”

Adrian Darby, who lives in the area, said he was helping the victim this morning since she was having car trouble. Once he finished helping her he went about other business for the day. Not long after he received a phone call from his son saying she was dead, WWLTV reported.

“Just being there, I was probably the last person to talk to her before she died because when she went in the house that was it no other neighbors were outside,” Dardy said. “My son was at the bakery with me and it happened and I don’t know 10 minutes from talking to her next thing, you know she’s dead.”