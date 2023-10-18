Soros-backed district attorney gets carjacked in New Orleans

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW ORLEANS – Jason Williams, the George Soros-backed district attorney in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, was carjacked Monday night in New Orleans by two suspects who reportedly pointed high-powered rifles at him and his 78-year-old mother, who was also present during the crime, according to reports.

Spokesperson Keith Lampkin for the DA’s office confirmed that Williams and his mother were carjacked at gunpoint as he was helping her into their vehicle, FOX 8 in New Orleans reported.

“DA Williams and his mother were unharmed, and both thank the [New Orleans Police Department] for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims,” Lampkin told the news outlet.

According to law enforcement authorities, two armed suspects stole Williams’ black Lincoln Navigator at about 10 p.m. on Race Street in the Lower Garden District.

However, Williams said the armed duo would not get very far with the SUV since he maintained possession of the key fob.

Police said the Navigator was recovered in the uptown area of New Orleans and no arrests have been made, FOX reported.

About 30 minutes after Williams was victimized, police said the same suspects carjacked a 22-year-old woman less than a half-mile away.

Metropolitan Crime Commission president Rafael Goyeneche noted that Williams and his mother are lucky to be alive.

“We’ve seen some carjackings that have ended in homicide,” Goyeneche said. “The line between a carjacking in which no one is injured and a carjacking where someone loses their life is a little pressure on the trigger of the firearm.”

On Tuesday, Williams told members of the press that his mother is still reliving the terror that unfolded during the robbery. He said those traumatic seconds can change crime victims’ lives forever, FOX 8 reported.

If arrests are made, Williams said he would recuse himself and the prosecution will be handled by the criminal division of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.