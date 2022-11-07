JACKSON, Miss. — Police in Mississippi received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm, and soon after discovered a decapitated body, authorities said Monday.

Law enforcement authorities found the body Saturday in an abandoned home in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a press release. Although the body’s arm was also recovered on a street near the abandoned house, the head remains missing as of Monday morning, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV.

According to the coroner, the victim appeared to be male. However, authorities declined to provide the identity or further details surrounding the case, citing an ongoing investigation, reported U.S. News.

“That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said during a press conference on Monday. “It’s not something you grow accustomed to. It’s never something you want to grow accustomed to.”