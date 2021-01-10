I am not naïve enough to think that my words will matter, but still, they must be said. I feel like millions of people just like me feel trapped in a country that we no longer recognize. A country so divided that we are near destroying ourselves from within.

One would think that the events of last week would be a breaking point. A critical moment in time when EVERYONE would reflect on their actions and might accept some responsibility for what happened at our nation’s capital. A moment where we would think about what led millions of people to believe their election was stolen and storm what should stand for our country’s democracy but instead, it only served to deepen the divide that will slowly destroy us.

I, like many others, watched in horror as the once peaceful protestors became spun up and sent out like a top onto the unsuspecting capital security and police. I watched as these same protesters rummage through and damage precious artifacts of our nation’s history. Was I a fool to be shocked? Perhaps! We watched it happen in cities across the country all summer, so why would I be surprised now? Did I wonder how this could happen? Absolutely! Did I think about what has happened to our country? Yes!

I have often written articles based on the emotion of what is going on at different moments in time. I wrote one when our country became further divided over the protest and rioting this summer when my friends were forced to defend their profession and race. I wrote one while watching my husband and many other people’s husbands, sons, fathers, daughters, wives, and relatives go to work every day and come home, beaten down, and disparaged. I’ve also written articles about mental health and what these current times are doing to our nation’s first responders each time, thinking this is as bad as it can get and be proven wrong.

On this day and every day, I give thanks for the millions of police officers who haven’t given up and thrown in the towel, who haven’t decided that being in real estate is a lot safer and less hassle than being a police officer, who still go out and fight evil in an often-thankless world. To the police leaders PLEASE take care of your employees! Good, mentally, and physically healthy police officers are all that stand between you and the next bad headline. Do better!

To the politicians on both sides- Get your act together! We see you and what you are doing. Start doing the jobs we sent you to do and start protecting and defending ALL of the citizens of this country. Make becoming a U.S Citizen an acceptable and achievable goal. This country was built by immigrants and continues to thrive as a result of our vast diversity. Start working on that system and fix it so illegal immigration is no longer a dividing line. Start addressing criminality instead of excusing it. Fix the criminal justice system. It needs lots of work but not the kind the country thinks. The police are not the problem! Fix the mental health system. We claim to care about our people and their humanity, yet thousands of Americans live in the streets. The capital city in Texas, much like other large cities, is surrounded by Americans living in tents begging for their next meal. We have politicians and celebrities clamoring for donations for other countries while our own citizens die in the street. If you call for defunding the police or reimagining the police without a forward-thinking plan of how that will look, you can’t then complain when they aren’t there, or you get less than quality responses. You can’t say that they are demonstrating too much force, and then when it’s tapered back, complain that it’s not enough or it looks different.

Do better!