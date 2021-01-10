“Reflecting on the last three days I was asked the question how would I describe what took place. I can’t speak on what happened before we arrived only on what happened after we arrived to the Capitol. The first thing I could think of was the scene from the movie 300 the Spartan scene as we tried to and did regained control and secured the Capitol. First when we entered the city we received several nice middle finger gestures and were yelled at and cursed at which started when we first got there. At the Capitol we faced this massive wall of resistance as they were trying to fight their way in as we were trying to exit out the narrow hall. As they fought to get in they threw bats, pitch forks swung bats as hard as they could with force and picked and threw whatever they could find hitting and trying to do serious harm and watching one of our guys put out another officer whose leg was on fire and the damage that was caused just blew my mind. There’s to much to type here to explain everything that took place. One thing I do know and I’m not being political just stating facts and this proves my point.

“Defunding the police and taking our equipment away from us if that would’ve happened. There’s no doubt in my mind there would’ve been more fatalities and injuries and I’m not sure if anyone would’ve been able to regain any type of control without the equipment necessary at their disposal to do so. We would definitely be telling a different story today. A more tragic one that it already is. These pictures are just a little snippet. I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women in blue that stood the line beside me and our VSP leadership that led the way.”

– Trooper Michael McSellers