Walt Disney Company has repeatedly opposed Florida’s anti-grooming law intended to protect the state’s young school-aged children and uphold parental rights in education.

So it’s not a surprise to many supporting the bill that the children’s entertainment giant has been a longtime employer of pedophiles and child predators embedded among its staff, according to several reports in previous years, the Post Millennial reported.

Last month, four Disney employees were among 108 people snared in Polk County’s “Operation March Sadness,” Law Officer reported.

“This is huge,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Disney employee Xavier Jackson, 27, of Kissimmee, Florida, was taken into custody, according to WKMG-TV.

“He thought he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl, and he sent photos of himself doing things that are totally inappropriate,” Judd said.

Jackson faces charges that include three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

“Did I mention that he just happens to be a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort for Disney?” Judd said, according to WESH-TV.

“You think there’s a few children around there? That’s right, I didn’t stutter. He was a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort. And was bragging about that.”

Other Disney employees arrested include a 24-year-old man who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant, a 45-year-old IT worker, and a 27-year-old software developer, Judd said, according to WTVJ-TV.

In addition to the aforementioned arrests, investigative journalist Christopher Rufo highlighted some of “the child-predators of Walt Disney Co.” in a series of expository tweets, the Post Millennial reported.

“Disney has presented itself as the moral voice for children, but the company has a dark side: a shocking number of its employees have been arrested for child sex crimes,” Rufo tweeted Sunday, prefacing Monday’s details in City Journal.

Disney has presented itself as the moral voice for children, but the company has a dark side: a shocking number of its employees have been arrested for child sex crimes. Starting tomorrow at 8:30am PT, I'll be highlighting some of "the child-predators of Walt Disney Co." — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Robert Kingsolver worked as a Disney service manager repairing rides at the Magic Kingdom when he was arrested in a 2014 child sex sting for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old girl.

At the time, Kingsolver was one of at least 35 Disney employees arrested since 2006 and accused of sex crimes involving children, trying to meet a minor for sex, or for possession of child pornography. A total of 32 were later convicted with the remaining cases pending at the time of CNN’s 2014 investigative report.

Moreover, two possession of child pornography cases actually occurred on Disney property, according to the news outlet.

Disney employee Robert Kingsolver was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old girl. "I work for Disney so I love to see dads having fun with their daughters," he said in the chat. "I really enjoy giving oral."https://t.co/zM8l9hKRoT pic.twitter.com/TzyU3pgYp9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Allen Treaster, 40, a concierge at Animal Kingdom Lodge who used to work at Disney’s popular Toy Story ride, also appeared in 2014 at a residence to meet a 14-year-old child, hoping to “fulfill a fantasy.”

Detectives arrested Treaster after he engaged in an explicit chat with an undercover officer he believed was the underage boy, Daily Mail reported.

“He admitted to chatting about performing oral sex on the ‘boy.’ Treaster said that it has always been a fantasy of his to have sex with a 14 year old boy,” police said.

Disney concierge Allen Treaster was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old boy. "He admitted to chatting about performing oral sex on the 'boy,'" police reported.https://t.co/gG0jeBqey6 pic.twitter.com/sHv1Do9CUn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Paul Fazio, a gift shop worker at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, was convicted of downloading child pornography videos showing “multiple scenes of nude prepubescent children engaging in sexual activity with adults and other children,” CBS 58 reported.

Disney employee Paul Fazio was arrested for 50 counts of possession of child pornography including "multiple scenes of nude prepubescent children engaging in sexual activity with adults."https://t.co/frxBbbYoAD pic.twitter.com/2qUMsfBVNv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Patrick Holgerson, 32, a Disney character actor was taken into police custody in 2014 during sex sting “Operation Be Mine” when undercover detectives posed as children in online chat forums and arrangements were made to meet at a vacant home for what the suspects believed would result in sex with minors, the Post Millennial reported.

Police records indicate Holgerson sent nude photos and engaged in explicit sexual chats online with someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

Disney character actor Patrick Holgerson was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old boy. "I work with kids," he told police after his arrest. "I love kids and not in a bad way. I just have a strong connection with kids."https://t.co/xBZ5X8yYIn pic.twitter.com/R2SCiOIc77 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

“Operation Guardians of Innocence V” in 2020 netted roommates Justin Hazan, 32, an operator on the Millennium Falcon ride, and Arlandres Sims, 36, a food runner at the Animal Kingdom Resort.

According to a press statement, detectives discovered computers that contained child pornography and a computer that was advertising videos containing child pornography at the duo’s home.

Hazan was charged with 15 counts of child pornography, while Sims faced 25 counts, ClickOrlando.com reported.

Disney World employees Justin Hazan and Arlandres Sims were arrested and charged with a total of 40 counts of child pornography depicting victims as young as four to five years old.https://t.co/hy4WDeSEaC pic.twitter.com/ohI7cGTvmC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney Cruise Line youth host Oliver Lovatt was collared in 2019 and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery after he reportedly molested a 10-year-old boy aboard the Disney Magic ship’s “Oceaneer Kids Lab.”

The charges were apparently dropped since the boy’s parents did not want him to testify in court, Rufo tweeted.

Disney cruise employee Oliver Lovatt was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old boy on the ship's "Oceaneer Kids Lab." (The charges were later dropped when the boy’s parents did not want him to testify in court.)https://t.co/23WBFsaAeP pic.twitter.com/bmrrrLm1VB — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

In 2012, an 11-year-old girl was groped and kissed by a Disney dining server in an elevator on the Disney Dream prior to departure while passengers were still boarding, but the perpetrator was able to evade arrest due to bureaucratic negligence, even though the attack was caught on surveillance footage.

Nevertheless, Milton Braganza, 33, was later taken to an airport, where Disney arranged and paid for his flight home to India, per standard contract provision for the company to cover transportation costs of employees returning to their places of origin, the Post Millennial reported.

Disney cruise ship employee Milton Braganza was caught on camera molesting an 11-year-old girl, but Disney authorities allegedly told security to "keep your mouth shut," allowing the man to evade arrest.https://t.co/6OgKSVkstg pic.twitter.com/CfIV5UgOQs — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney Hollywood Studios custodians Jonathan McGrew and Savannah Lawrence were caught during “Operation Child Protector” wanting to have a threesome with a 13-year-old girl, according to WMTV.

McGrew, 34, was charged with four felony counts while his 29-year-old girlfriend, Lawrence, was hit with two felony charges after the soliciting couple took an Uber to the law enforcement set-up location in August 2021, police said.

Disney employees Savannah Lawrence and Jonathan McGrew were arrested for soliciting a threesome with undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old girl. "Our fantasy is to play stepdad, stepdaughter, stepmother," they said in an online chat.https://t.co/1GTCbZd9NO pic.twitter.com/yZTtGgH5QD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

In yet another case, Animal Kingdom Lodge lifeguard Kenneth Aquino, 26, allegedly left his girlfriend who was seven-months pregnant with his child to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, the Post Millennial reported.

Sheriff Judd said Aquino showed up in his Disney work clothes—a Disney polo shirt, swimming trunks, and Crocs—during what he thought would be a sexual encounter with a minor. Aquino was charged with one felony count of traveling to meet a minor for sex, one felony count of attempted lewd battery, and one felony count of transmission of material harmful to minor.

The sheriff said child predators choose Disney as a place of employment because it’s a honeypot, a trove of children. “Wherever you find children, you’ll find sexual predators,” Judd said.

“Disney has had employees arrested for child sex crimes in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022—in other words, at least once a year for the past decade,” Rufo cited in a Monday morning Twitter post.

Disney has had employees arrested for child sex crimes in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022—in other words, at least once a year for the past decade. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Consequently, many detractors have blasted Disney for fighting against the Florida law that prevents the sexualization of children and shields kids from the type of predatory behavior that has led to the arrest of many Magic Kingdom “characters.”

