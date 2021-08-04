NWI Times reported that police received a tip Thursday that a murder had occurred at an apartment. Following an investigation, police determined that Allen killed her husband, Randy Allen. According to the charging documents, Thessalonica confessed to shooting her husband following a physical altercation.

The document claims that “she then admitted she had to cut Randy’s legs off because she wasn’t able to fit him inside the tote,” police said. “She stated she panicked and did not know what to do after she had shot him. She stated she used an ax to cut his legs off.”

The victim’s body was recovered in her daughter’s bedroom closet.