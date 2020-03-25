DETROIT – A Detroit police command officer has died of coronavirus, reported WXYZ.

This is the department’s second death from COVID-19, following the death of a civilian dispatcher. The identity of the command officer was not disclosed.

More than 200 DPD officers are in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.

UPDATE: The command officer who passed away was identified as Capt. Jonathan Parnell, according to clickondetroit.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “With Captain Parnell, it just hits so personally. He was one of the leaders of this department … just the ultimate professional.”