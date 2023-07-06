Deputy Tyee Michael Browne is shot and killed by gunman during traffic stop involving ‘suspicious vehicle’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

July 6, 2023

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. – A Crisp County deputy in Georgia was shot and killed on Wednesday. He was identified as Deputy Tyee Michael Browne. The man accused of murdering him was identified as 25-year-old Croshawn Cross, Law Officer reported.

Deputy Browne was conducting a traffic stop on “suspicious vehicle” about 3:40 a.m. Shortly after the detention was made, the deputy was told the suspect was wanted for “numerous” burglaries on Highway 280 West in Cordele, and that firearms were possibly in the automobile.

The perpetrator was reportedly in a stolen vehicle as the deputy approached and was shot, according to the sheriff’s office. The gunman then fled the scene in the deputy’s patrol unit before he was later captured.

The Officer Down Memorial Page offered the following tribute In Memoriam of Deputy Browne:

Deputy Sheriff Tyee Browne was shot and killed at about 3:40 am after stopping a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Highway 280 in Cordele. The subject shot Deputy Browne during the traffic stop and then stole his patrol car. Other deputies pursued the vehicle through multiple counties before the man was taken into custody. Deputy Browne was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The subject was charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, carjacking, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of theft by taking. Deputy Browne was a military veteran and had served with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for 10 months. He is survived by his parents and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium, according to Deputy Browne’s obituary.

