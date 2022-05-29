Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

As you prepare to participate in your Memorial Day festivities, it’s always a good reminder to reflect on the origin of this solemn holiday.

Unlike other holidays where celebration is the theme, this special occasion is a day to remember, to honor, to pay homage to heroes who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedom and liberty.

“Let no vandalism of avarice or neglect, no ravages of time testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic.” – Union Army Maj. Gen. John Logan

Brian Kilmeade offers a brief history lesson in how Decoration Day became Memorial Day.

