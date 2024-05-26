Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(USAA) Members of the armed forces are some of the most sacrificial people you will ever meet. Sacrifice is inherent during a life of service.

Throughout our history, “more than 600,000 service members have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold true,” wrote Wayne Peacock, president and CEO of USAA.

“Memorial Day is our moment to remember and honor them—our nation’s fallen heroes,” Peacock noted. “As Americans, it is our duty to ensure the stories of their lives and bravery are not lost with time. Through stories, their memory, and the impact they had on this great nation, live on.”

One of those stories is that of Army Captain Fred H. McMurray, Jr. His helicopter was shot down over South Vietnam in 1968. While his remains are still unaccounted for, his legacy lives on through Major General John B. Richardson IV (retired).

Richardson was inspired by a visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial 25 years ago. He soon found himself on a personal journey to honor our nation’s POW/MIAs, reported USAA.

For Richardson, it began by wearing a POW/MIA bracelet. His act of remembrance paid tribute to McMurray.

Later, as commander of the 1st Cavalry Division, Richardson spearheaded the creation of a POW/MIA memorial at Fort Cavazos (formerly known as Fort Hood). The monument features a refurbished OH-13 Sioux reconnaissance helicopter affixed with the same tail number as the OH-13 flown by McMurray.

Richardson recounts the story of McMurry and getting the opportunity to meet the captain’s widow, Nancy, who appeared as a guest of honor during the change of command ceremony, and the unveiling of a replica of her late husband’s helicopter at the memorial.

WATCH VIDEO

Law Officer hopes that our readers have a reflective and blessed Memorial Day. … Be safe out there!