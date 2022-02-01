Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A sheriff’s deputy in Colorado was fatally shot Monday in what investigators described as a murder-suicide, according to reports.

Latasha Betterly-Byrd just graduated from the training academy in November. Now she is dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the family residence in the 1300 block of West 67th Avenue, where they also discovered the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, KDVR reported.

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins issued a statement saying Betterly-Byrd graduated from the training academy in November and was an “outstanding and promising new deputy.” She was currently assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

Deputies were reportedly sought twice on Sunday evening to conduct welfare checks on the man who died, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. On the first occasion, deputies responded to the home but were not able to contact anyone. About an hour later, a second request was made but subsequently canceled once a relative was able to speak to the couple and found them to be all right.

“This is a very difficult time for her immediate family and Department family as well. We ask that you keep everyone who cares for her in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Diggins said in his statement.

Prior to working for the sheriff’s office, Betterly-Byrd served in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to a friend. Neighbors say she had lived in the house with her husband and kids for about a year. Two boys were home at the time of the horrific event and summoned help. They waited outside as deputies arrived on scene, KDVR reported.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, detectives continued to interview witnesses and neighbors Monday afternoon as they and examined the evidence and crime scene.

This is the second LEO-related murder-suicide in two days. On Sunday a detective with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida killed a colleague he was dating before taking his own life, Law Officer reported on Monday.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...