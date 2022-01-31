Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A sheriff’s deputy reportedly killed a colleague he was dating and then died by suicide, authorities said.

Officials confirmed the deceased deputies of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were dating. The deputy named as the shooter was identified as Detective Daniel Leyden of the Criminal Investigation Division. The other deputy was reportedly assigned to the Uniform Patrol District III, but was not named, Law&Crime reported.

The couple was reportedly on vacation in St. Augustine with other deputies. They were heard arguing in the rental home before the sound of gunfire rang out Sunday morning.

A neighbor said authorities called out to “Daniel” on a megaphone, but ultimately both deputies were found dead.

“Last night I got home and there was a megaphone,” Kieran Wallace said, according to WJXT. “Police was out front and he kept repeating for Daniel to come out with his hands up. It was a little bit alarming. About 30 minutes later we got a phone call that said we had to lock our doors and stay inside.”

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. They did not immediately provided further details regarding the deaths. Nevertheless, they confirmed the categorization of the case.

“Tragically, the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide,” a spokesperson said, according to Law&Crime.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said his agency is “reeling” from the horrific news.

“Our Sheriff’s Office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy,” Chronister said, according to The Tampa Bay Times. “My prayers for strength and comfort are with the families and loved ones of these deputies, and every member of Team HCSO affected by this painful loss.”

