ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. – Local sheriff’s deputies in Illinois last week busted a man after they reportedly caught him have sexual intercourse with a horse, according to reports.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Jack R. Blanke. He is accused of equine copulation approximately 12 times and was taken into custody last Friday. He is charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact with an animal, a class four felony, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land, Law&Crime reported, citing court records.

Patrol deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office made the revolting discovery shortly after midnight on Friday while in Melrose Township, the Muddy River News reported.

Several deputies were conducting stationary patrols at approximately 12:44 a.m. near a farm in the 4200 block of Deer Ridge Road when they reportedly discovered Blanke having intercourse with the horse.

Blanke was standing on a five-gallon bucket and feeding apples to the animal while simultaneously “performing coitus,” according to the probable cause affidavit, the Muddy River News reported.

During Blanke’s first appearance in court last week, Eighth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tad T. Brenner explicitly said that Blanke is accused of having “placed his penis inside the vagina” of the horse.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Parker said during court proceedings that Blanke “allegedly had sex with the horse about a dozen times” at the farm, the Muddy River News reported.

Judge Brenner set Blanke’s bond at $2,000. As of Wednesday the defendant remained in custody, according to jail records. He is scheduled to next appear in court for arraignment on May 10.

