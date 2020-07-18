The son of a police officer and grandson of a fallen officer has launched a Challenge Coin to honor a Tulsa Police sergeant killed in the line of duty.

The 20-year-old owner of COG Style, a Christian apparel company launched the memorial coin as a way to help the family of Craig Johnson along with showing his support of law enforcement.

“Our company develops Christian shirts but when we saw what happened in Tulsa, we decided to do our part,” the owner tells Law Officer.

Prior to developing the coin, COG Style launched a memorial shirt, making thousands for the family and it was that success that led him to dive into a product he had never done before—challenge coins.

“My father has long collected the coins as he meets officers across the country and I didn’t know much about them,” Trevor tells us.

“My dad encouraged me to reach out to Copper Gear for help on the design and they did an amazing job.”

Using a portrait designed by Jonny Castro, the Philadelphia Police Artist that has drawn hundreds of fallen officers, the design was built along with Craig’s Badge Number draping a Tulsa Police Badge.

“It’s been an honor to put this together but I really see this as a collaborative effort that shows how much law enforcement is supported. From Mr. Castro to the group over at Copper Gear to my audience that has ordered in masses, it really gives me and my generation hope that those that put their lives on the line have the support that will be needed to keep our communities safe.”

COG Style did obtain permission from the family of Sergeant Craig Johnson and will be donating all proceeds to the family.

In the first 24 hours, 100 coins have been ordered and pre-orders will be open until August 1st.

You can order this memorial coin here.