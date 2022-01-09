Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLEVELAND — Police officers and supporters of law enforcement in Cleveland are honoring fallen Officer Shane Bartek who was killed during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

The department extended an invitation in a Facebook post with a call to join them for a run or support the cause.

Runners hit the starting line Sunday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Academy, 3470 Rocky River Dr., FOX8 Cleveland reported.

The course leads to West Park Cleveland Police and Fire Fighters Memorial where they’ll stop to pray and have a moment of silence before returning.

Officer Bartek’s classmates from the 145 were scheduled to participate with the class flag in his honor.

RELATED