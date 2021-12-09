No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: 25-year-old tells police ‘I’m a kid’ after shooting at Cleveland Police

December 9, 2021
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLEVELAND — Video released by the Cleveland Police Department shows officers being shot at while trying to chase down 25-year-old Shetrell Leroy Harris on Nov. 23. Officers are seen trying to stop and talk to Harris, who continues to walk on W. 117th in Cleveland, according to Cleveland19.

After more officers arrive from both Cleveland and Lakewood police departments, Harris starts to run, and officers chase him.

Weaving through traffic on Berea Road, police reports state Harris fired one shot over his shoulder in the direction of officers.

In the video, a single shot is heard and seconds later Harris is tackled to the ground by Lakewood officers.

A gun was found on the ground near where officers are trying to cuff him.

While on top of him, Harris tells police, “I’m a kid, I’m a kid.”

Harris was charged last week with felony assault and carrying a concealed weapon for the shot he allegedly fired at police.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Continue Reading
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

MUST READ

Load More

JOIN THE FIGHT

BE COURAGEOUS

LAW ENFORCEMENT JOBS

Load More

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com