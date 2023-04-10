No Result
Ohio man charged with carjacking double amputee and leaving him to die on train tracks

“If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will," the heartless suspect reportedly told the victim.

Aaron Parsons (U.S. Marshals Service)

April 10, 2023
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man who was previously labeled “fugitive of the week” after he reportedly carjacked a double amputee and dumped him onto a set of railroad tracks, leaving the victim to die, is in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service said on Thursday.

The cruel suspect, identified as Aaron Parsons, 36, was wanted for aggravated robbery with a gun following the heartless crime that occurred in February. Officials said He surrendered on Wednesday, Cleveland 19 reported.

According to investigators, Parsons used a firearm during the carjacking about 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 near the intersection of East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in the Broadway–Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland. He was being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Parsons is accused of forcing the man to drive to the 4000 block of Pearl Road in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood where he threw the victim out of the vehicle and onto a set of railroad tracks, officials confirmed. Two additional suspects reportedly engaged in the crime with Parsons and struck the man in the head with a firearm, but they were not named for reasons that are unclear.

As the suspect strategically abandoned the victim on the tracks, Parsons reportedly said, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Investigators said Parsons took the man’s wheelchair from the automobile and threw it down a ravine. The victim’s prosthetic legs remained in the car when it was stolen. Fortunately, the man managed to crawl to safety and survived the encounter, Law&Crime reported.

Police said they found the victim’s automobile torched about 3 a.m. on Feb. 23, several hours after the crime.


