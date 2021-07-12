CHICAGO — A Chicago rapper was ambushed and killed as he was hit with a barrage of bullets flying toward him upon his release from Cook County Jail on Saturday night, according to reports.
Londre Sylvester enjoyed a fleeting moment of freedom before he suffered 64 gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The rapper, 31, who goes by the name KTS Dre, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the U.S. Sun.
Two women who accompanied Sylvester also sustained gunshot wounds. A 60-year-old woman suffered a wound to the knee but was not seriously hurt. Another woman, 30, was reportedly struck by a stray bullet and suffered a graze wound, WHDH reported. They both are reportedly in good condition.
“It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” police said in a report obtained by the Tribune.
Witnesses reported that two armed men stepped outside a vehicle and started shooting Sylvester, striking him in the face and chest about 8:50 p.m., the Sun reported.