CHICAGO – Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Department tendered his resignation Wednesday, just one day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) lost her re-election bid in the Windy City, according to the New York Post.

Brown, 62, served Chicago for two years following a career at the Dallas Police Department. His tenure occurred at a time when Lightfoot has rolled out many police reforms that have benefited criminals and done nothing to hold violators accountable. Hence, crime in the city has spiked.

Democrats have had a stronghold in Chicago for about 80 years. However, voters appear to be showing their discontent as she is the first incumbent mayor to lose re-election in 40 years.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Brown said in his letter of resignation that he is accepting a position at a personal injury law firm based in Texas.

“I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift,” Brown said. “May the Good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city.”

Brown’s resignation will be effective March 16, the mayor said in a statement.

