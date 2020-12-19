CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a second suspect believed to be part of a carjacking crew that killed a retired fire lieutenant on Dec. 3.

According to authorities, Dwain Williams was on the street just after 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 118th Street when a group of four suspects walked up and tried to forcefully take his vehicle, NBC Chicago reported.

Williams, 65, was fatally shot after the carjackers targeted his Jeep outside a store selling popcorn, police said. Williams retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 2018 after a long career.

One of the group members showed a handgun before opening fire on Williams, shooting him in the abdomen, police said.

Williams also produced a handgun and returned fire at the group of marauders, according to police. He was transported from the scene to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, Law Officer reported.

The suspects fled the scene in the same vehicle they had arrived in, police said.

Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, Indiana, has been charged with first-degree murder, vehicle hijacking and unlawful use of an automatic weapon, a police spokesman said Friday.

A day earlier, police said a 15-year-old male was the first person arrested in the case.

Detectives working the homicide are seeking two other individuals, according to reports.

Williams’ daughter said the family was “saddened” after being told that a 15-year-old had been arrested, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We are, of course, saddened that this was a child,” Dakeeda Williams-Barton told the paper. “I’m very disheartened that this was essentially a baby that has — I don’t even know if they understand the repercussion their actions have caused.”

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the FBI and local police agencies believe the 15-year-old, the 18-year-old and the two at large were involved in other carjackings and auto thefts in the Chicago area, the paper reported.