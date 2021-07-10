Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames the police superintendent; Superintendent David Brown blames the court system; Chief Judge Timothy Evens blames the Cook County State’s Attorney; States Attorney Kimberly Foxx blames the police department.

This circle of blame takes place while babies are shot and killed, decent citizens are gunned downed in broad daylight, gangs have cart blanch in their killing sprees to wreak havoc on a once proud city, Chicago.

As of this writing: 2,100 people in the Windy City have been shot this year, 357 shot and killed. A total of 380 people have been killed in 2021 by various means. Shooting victims include a one-month-old baby, a 6-month-old baby and numerous 6- and 7-year-olds. As a side bar, 632 carjackings have taken place with 45 arrests. (Per orders from the mayor’s office, a good majority of detectives that do follow-ups on violent crimes, including carjackings are in uniform standing on corners in downtown Chicago as a futile deterrent to vandals and thieves.)

A person in Chicago is wounded by illegal gunfire every two hours and one person is killed by gunfire every 12 hours.

Sadly, the common denominator for those in charge, is that they are all black Democrats, and for the most part, these positions have been held by the single party that has run this glorious city, county, and state for decades. This obnoxious feat could not be accomplished without the staunch support of the local liberal media. There is no outrage! The shootings, attacks on police officers, and the indiscriminate murders are now routine in conversations and no longer anomalies of a civil society.

The defunding of the police has taken place. Maybe not through actual budget reductions, but through ridicules training along with severe punishments in the form of discipline for doing proactive police work.

Policing in Chicago is dead. Retirements and straight-out resignations are historically high. Interestingly enough, police officers who choose to protect their pensions and their families by leaving the Chicago Police Department are being gobbled up by surrounding municipal departments. Camouflaged in all this leftwing dogma is the fact that Chicago Police are highly trained and extremely effective when allowed to do police work.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, 100 people were shot, with 18 being fatal. Over a dozen children were shot. Two police officers were shot. There were 244 guns recovered by the police.

Downtown Chicago, the crown jewel of this city and a worldwide tourist destination was once again overrun by thugs and gang members from Chicago’s south and west sides. Over 60 arrests were made after these miscreants threatened and attacked police officers, threw large explosives at officers and damaged and ransacked local stores. They danced on squad cars as officers were ordered once again to stand down and avoid conflict.

The mayor and the superintendent, along with the chief judge and states attorney at least agree on one thing: Their political strategy is working. Neuter the police. Remove any form of cash bond for violent criminals, and empty out the jails and prisons. Hello Chicago! And, when they all put their little leftwing heads together, they blame GUNS, not people. Another side bar — 85 percent of Chicago’s Black population calls for MORE police, not less.

While writing this article, I was notified of three Chicago undercover officers (1 CPD, 2 ATF) getting ambushed in a drive-by shooting that targeted a police district station. The 22nd Chicago Police District is riddled with bullet holes and three undercover officers were shot.

For all you tourists out the looking to spend a couple of days walking along Lake Michigan and window shopping on the Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago, bring a Kevlar vest.

To all my brothers and sisters in blue, lock and load and protect each other. And as always, stay safe.

