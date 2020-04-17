CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are going to be rewarded for their outstanding service to residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources tell WBTV the city has decided to give police special “hazard pay.”

The “hazard pay” will translate to a 5 percent increase over an officer’s base pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news organization told the “hazard pay” will be retroactive to March 26 and go through the lift or termination of the executive order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The City of Donna, Texas approved temporary hazard pay for police officers and firefighters earlier this month.